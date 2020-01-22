New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its list of 39 star campaigners for the upcoming February 8 Delhi Assembly elections 2020. Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal tops the list as he is set to contest from the crucial New Delhi seat.

The list which was submitted to the Chief Election Officer of the ECI on Monday also includes Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N.D. Gupta.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Ministers Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot will also campaign across the city.

AAP’s top campaigners also include music composer Vishal Dadlani, AAP’s National Secretary Pankaj Gupta who is battling from Chandni Chowk, Prithvi Reddy, and national spokespersons Preeti Menon and Ajoy Kumar, along with a number of MLAs from Punjab, like Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema and Rupinder Kaur ‘Ruby’, and Gurmeet Singh Haher.

Sitting MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rakhi Birla, Jarnail Singh, Somnath Bharti, Sanjeev Jha, and Amantullah Khan are also set to lead the battle; while election candidates like Durgesh Pathak (from Karawal Nagar), Shoaib Iqbal (Matia Mahal), Atishi (Kalkaji), Raghav Chadha (Rajinder Nagar) and Dilip Pandey (Timarpur) also figure in the list.

Stakes are high for the AAP after it secured an enormous victory the last time winning in 67 out of 70 constituencies, while the BJP managed only three. In the upcoming elections, the AAP aims to achieve an even higher target, as the BJP and Congress is strategising to woo the voters in their favour.