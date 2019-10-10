New Delhi: Hours after the Central government clarified why it denied permission to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the C-40 Climate Summit in Denmark, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Centre and said it was ‘disrespectful’ to the people of the city.

“Delhi CM was going to this summit to talk about how Delhi worked to achieve such transformation through various steps. But the Centre did not grant permission to his visit and this is a disrespect to the people of Delhi,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told IANS.

The statement from the AAP came after Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the permission was not given to Kejriwal as the summit was only for ‘mayor-level’ participants.

The AAP leader said that even former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had attended the meet while in office. “It is a very lame excuse given by the Centre that the summit was for mayors and Kejriwal is a CM,” he added.

Apart from him, other AAP leaders also slammed the Centre for denying permission to Kejriwal. Party leader Raghav Chadha accused the Centre of misleading people by stating that the C-40 Climate Summit was a mayor-level meeting.

“Sheila Dixit had attended the same event in 2007 as the chief minister of Delhi. Prakash Javadekar is misleading people of Delhi, but they understand the politics happening on this issue. They will respond at the right time,” Chadha told ANI.

Chadha also said that even Manish Sisodia was denied to attend Education Summit and Satyendar Jain was denied to attend Health Summit earlier.

However, Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim was granted permission to attend the climate meet in Copenhagen from October 9 to 12.

“The West Bengal minister is going (to attend the climate meet in Denmark). This is a mayor-level conference,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters at a cabinet briefing.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was supposed to attend the four-day C-40 climate summit from October 9 to 12. He was to speak on his government’s work towards lowering pollution, including the car rationing scheme.