The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has now started installing Wi-Fi hotspots at the Tikri border for protesting farmers, party leader Raghav Chadha said on Friday. This is the second spot after the Singhu border, where the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party has installed Wi-Fi. The AAP said Wi-Fi connections would help the protesting farmers to keep in touch with their families.

The AAP has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws and its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has visited the Singhu border twice and expressed his support to the farmers.

"After Singhu Border, Sewadaar @ArvindKejriwal"s WiFi Sewa reaches Tikri Border. Free WiFi Hotspot installation in full swing at Tikri," Chadha tweeted. The installation of Wi-Fi hotspots started at the Singhu border where Chadha himself went to oversee the process.

Chadha had said as and when demands come, they would install more such hotspots at other border points too where the farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Meanwhile, the eighth round of talks between the center and farmer leaders protesting the agriculture laws was held on Friday but it failed to break a months-long deadlock between the parties, who remain divided on two key issues – the repeal of the laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

(With agency inputs)