New Delhi: Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for supporting Khalistan ideology, the BJP on Sunday claimed that a close aide of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded a separate nation for Sikhs.Also Read - Bihar Political Circles Abuzz With Nitish Kumar-BJP Rift; Bonhomie With Tejashwi Fuels Speculations

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the national Secretary BJP Youth wing BJYM shared screenshots of one Harpreet Singh Bedi’s tweets, alleged that the AAP leader demanded Khalistan. “@ArvindKejriwal close aide and Aam Aadmi Party leader demanded Khalistan, separate Nation for Sikhs,” Bagga tweeted. Also Read - 'Nonsense': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Snubs BJP Leaders on Loudspeaker Row

. @ArvindKejriwal close aide and Aam Aadmi Party leader demanded Khalistan, separate Nation for Sikhs pic.twitter.com/taJbUXIWZl — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 1, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Power Crisis: AAP Govt Says Less Than 1-Day Stock Left; NTPC Dismisses Coal Shortage Claims | 10 Points

Bagga told IANS that Kejriwal has a soft corner for the Khalistan supporters and it is evident. “Kejriwal has soft corner for the Khalistan supporters, he spent a night at the residence of terrorist during last Punjab Assembly polls. Kejriwal or Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not said a single word against Khalistan supporters involved in Patiala violence that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident. AAP leaders supporting Khalistan and Kejriwal not taking any action against them show he supports their separatist agenda,” Bagga said.

Himachal Pradesh BJP social media head, Puneet Sharma claimed that the anti-national agenda of AAP has been exposed once again. “The anti national agenda of AAP has been exposed once again. The tweets by social media head of AAP Himachal state have proved that Arvind Kejriwal has links with Khalistanis. Patriotic citizens of ‘virbhoomi’ of Himachal will give befitting reply to those who talk about breaking the country,” Sharma tweeted.

(With agency inputs)