New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party will contest elections in six states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in the coming two years. Kejriwal announced AAP’s future electoral plans while addressing the National Council meeting of the party in Delhi. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Haryana Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services in 3 Districts Till Friday

“Other parties have no vision and that is why they are talking about the past. AAP is the only party talking about the future and has the vision of the 21st and 22nd century,” Kejriwal said. “In next two years, AAP will be contesting elections in six states – UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat,” the AAP national convenor said. Also Read - Low-intensity Earthquake Jolts Delhi

“I urge party members to strengthen grassroots-level hold of the party across the country. The organisation has to be strengthened on a very large scale. The country is important for us and AAP is the vehicle and we need to work towards the development of the party,” he added. Also Read - Delhi Metro Update & Traffic Advisory: Entry/Exit Gates of Lal Quila Metro Station Shut, NH-24 Opens | Check Details

During the meeting, Kejriwal also expressed grief about the violence that erupted during farmers’ tractor rally on January 26. “Yesterday’s incident was very unfortunate. Any political party or person involved in that should be strictly punished,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that yesterday’s violence cannot undermine and stop the ongoing farmers’ agitation. “We all will have to support the cause of farmers peacefully,” he said.

He also urged people to leave their party flags at home while going to participate in the protest.

(With agency inputs)