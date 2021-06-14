Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all seats in the Gujarat assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year. “Our candidates will contest on all seats”, said the AAP convener while addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad.

This was his second visit to the home state of prime minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat, after AAP won 27 out of 120 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections 2021. Even in Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani’s home turf Rajkot, the party displayed good show in the local body elections, becoming the party with the second largest vote share.