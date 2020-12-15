New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022. Hitting out at the ruling BJP and the opposition parties in the state, Kejriwal said that the development of Uttar Pradesh suffered due to ‘dirty politics’ by ‘corrupt leaders’. Also Read - Shocking! Meerut Man Kills Younger Sister After She Refuses to Make Rotis For 20 Pet Dogs

"Aam Aadmi Party will contest UP Assembly polls in 2022. The development of Uttar Pradesh was held back by dirty politics and corrupt leaders there. Political parties in UP have stabbed people in the back and politics in state lacks honesty of intent," Kejriwal asserted.

Earlier on Monday, the AAP national convener had hailed his party's maiden win in Goa Zilla Panchayat elections and said it was "just the beginning" of the party's capabilities.

The AAP opened its account in the coastal state with Hanzel Fernandes who won Benaulim seat in South Goa.