Chandigarh: Punjab Police had to use water cannon against Aam Aadmi Party workers who were protesting against high power tariff, outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence. The protest was lead by AAP MP Bhagwant Mann.

The agitation by AAP leaders comes after the Shiromani Akali Dal protested against the Congress government over the issue of power tariff.

Last year in May, Punjab’s electicity board had increased the power prices by 2.14 per cent .