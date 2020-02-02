New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, urging him to direct Delhi Police Commissioner to act against fringe outfit Hindu Sena. The outfit had, on January 29, announced that it would remove the Shaheen Bagh protesters on February 2, claiming that lakhs of people were being inconvenienced due to their protest.

The party’s letter to the poll body chief came in the wake of a gunman opening fire in Shaheen Bagh last evening. On Thursday, a minor had opened fire at anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia Millia University, injuring a student.

In its letter to the CEC, the AAP said, “We’ve come to know through our sources that certain anti-social elements in connivance with certain political parties are planning to create violence on February 2 to subvert law and order to impede election.”

“We request the commission to act immediately and direct the Commissioner of Police and other agencies to investigate and take appropriate measures to pre-empt any such criminal act,” the letter further stated.

The letter further states 'We request the commission to act immediately and direct the Commissioner of Police and other agencies to investigate and take appropriate measures to pre-empt any such criminal act' #Delhi — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

After yesterday’s incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had slammed Union Home Minister Arvind Kejriwal, tweeting: “Mr Amit Shah, what have you done to our Delhi? Shots are being fired in broad daylight. Law and order situation is in a shambles. Elections will come and go, politics will also continue but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please focus on improving the law and order situation here.”

The Delhi Police reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), with the Union Home Minister, in this case, Shah, being its boss.

Delhi Assembly Election will take place in a single-phase on February 8. Counting of votes and result declaration will take place on February 11.