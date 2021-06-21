Amritsar: AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections will be from the Sikh community. The AAP leader Kejriwal who is on a visit to Amritsar ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab next year, said, “Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. Because we think that all across the globe, Punjab is the only state that has a CM from the Sikh community. We feel this is the right of the Sikh community and this right will continue to be with them, It will be someone whom the whole of Punjab feels proud of.” Also Read - AAP to Contest on All seats in Gujarat Assembly Election 2022; Kejriwal Says Things Will Change Now

Speaking to the media, CM Kejriwal further added, "I want to assure the people of Punjab that AAP will make sure that culprits in the Bargari sacrilege case will be punished and justice is served." During the AAP convenor's visit to the region, Former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap joined the Aam Aadmi Party, to which Kejriwal said, "Kunwar Vijay Pratap is not a politician. He was called 'aam aadmi ka policewala'. We all are here to serve the nation. With this sentiment, he has joined the party today."

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi CM announced his visit to Amritsar by tweeting, "Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar."