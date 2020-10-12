New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit held a protest against the recently enacted farm laws, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday. Also Read - No Melas, Food Stalls, Processions, Exhibitions in Delhi Till Oct 31: DDMA Issues Fresh SOP For Festivals

Delhi chief minister and AAP president Arvind Kejriwal demanded that the three laws be taken back and a new law be brought to guarantee 100% Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers for their produce.

"We oppose the anti-farm laws and they should be rolled back. There is no other way. Bring a new law to guarantee 100% MSP on all of farmers' crops," Kejriwal said in his address.

#Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal participates in the protest against the new farm laws being held by party's Punjab unit at Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/rJ4cuvttB7 pic.twitter.com/lIH4tFDqvW — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party had on Saturday said it will hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 12 to support farmers who are opposing the new farm laws. Speaking at a gram sabha here, AAP state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann had said party legislators, office-bearers and volunteers will stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar and seek scrapping of the “anti-farmer” laws.

He said if the country’s ‘annadata’ (farmers) are not protected from these “black laws”, it would prove to be the “death knell” not only for them but also for ‘arthiyas’ (commission agents), transporters, and mandi labourers, etc. Mann called upon all to rise above political and other considerations and raise the pitch against the implementation of these laws, saying they would “impinge” upon the rights of the states and give corporates a free hand to “loot” the poor farmers.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court sought Centre’s response on pleas challenging the validity of recently enacted farm laws, which have been facing protests led by the Congress in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies)