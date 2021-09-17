New Delhi: A tweet by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha – wherein he called Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu “the Rakhi Sawant” of the state’s politics – has triggered a row. Many Twitter users have called out the remark as outright sexist and been criticising Chadha for a display of “despicable misogyny”. Some are also demanding an apology to Sawant, an actor by profession. Chadha’s offensive swipe came after Sidhu posted a tweet criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s laws and his government’s notification (in December last year) of one of the three contentious laws.Also Read - SAD Leaders Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur, Others Detained in Delhi For Protesting Against Farm Laws

"The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics – Navjot Singh Sidhu – has received a scolding from (the) Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. (Chief Minister Amarinder Singh) … therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal," Raghav Chadha tweeted. "Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt. with vehemence," he said. The tweet has been receiving heavy backlash from users.

Excuse me, what has Rakhi Sawant to do with this? https://t.co/7rFoQ56TPY — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) September 17, 2021

Also Read - SAD Protest Against Farm Laws Brings Delhi Traffic To Standstill. List of Roads To Avoid

Misogyny continues to dominate Indian politics. Criticism of a rival cannot be done without dragging in a woman’s name. Shame on you Raghav. https://t.co/BmyvsGTl44 — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) September 17, 2021

Didn’t expect this awful misogyny from you Raghav. You have to conflate an insult to a rival with a woman. Shameful. Apologise to Rakhi Sawant https://t.co/Qvk1DY9Bhf — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 17, 2021

Why should a woman be slighted slight another man ? Rakhi Sawant has worked her way up too – let’s respect her work https://t.co/1NyK7x7MMN — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) September 17, 2021

U lost respect man and yes rakhi sawant deserves more respect than people like u @raghav_chadha https://t.co/NErEXwJ75Y — The common Man (@yettobefound) September 17, 2021

How it started?

Earlier in the day, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party over their stand on the Centre’s contentious farm laws, accusing them of staging a drama over the issue. In a video message on his Twitter handle, Sidhu said the AAP staged a drama of tearing copies of the central farm laws in the Delhi Assembly. “Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced–@Arvind Kejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on..?” Sidhu said in another tweet.

Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced – @ArvindKejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law ! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on ? @AamAadmiParty @AAPPunjab pic.twitter.com/Pyq7dF6NH7 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 17, 2021

Prior on Wednesday, Sidhu had alleged that one of the Centre’s laws is a “photostat copy” of the Punjab Contract Farming Act, 2013 enacted during the previous SAD-BJP government led by Parkash Singh Badal. The Amritsar MLA had also claimed that the Badals initially supported the central laws and then took a U-turn after facing heat from farmers.

His remarks had drawn a sharp reaction from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which asked if Sidhu ever objected to the State Act as a minister in the Congress government or later. The SAD in a statement earlier said Sidhu is trying to “befool” people by raking up old issues to cover up his party’s failures.

