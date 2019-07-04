New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has filed a petition in Delhi High Court challenging the Lok Sabha election result from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency, from where he contested and lost against BJP candidate.

Chadha lost to BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, who is now the MP from South Delhi.

His petition to the Delhi High Court seeks for Bidhuri’s win to be set aside as he concealed a criminal case filed against him.

Chadha has also accused Bidhuri of hiding the fact that an FIR has been filed against him for making derogatory remarks at a Bihar rally. He added that the BJP MP also made false declarations in his election affidavit.