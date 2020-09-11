The Centre is issuing notices across the national capital and threatening slum dwellers that their houses will be demolished within this month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged today and said it will move the Supreme Court against it. Also Read - Delhi Metro Latest News: Operations to Start at 6 AM on All Sections From September 13, Announces DMRC

The Delhi BJP, however, rubbished the allegations, saying nothing can be more false and condemnable than Aam Aadmi Party’s diatribe on the demolition of slums around railway land as ordered by the Supreme Court. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Decision on Exams Delayed, SC to Hear Matter Next on September 14

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said: “Till Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is alive, no slum dweller in Delhi will be displaced” and asserted that he is making a full proof plan of action for them which will ensure that none of their houses is demolished. Also Read - Come up With Something Concrete in 2 Weeks: Supreme Court to Centre on Loan Moratorium Plan

The Supreme Court in a recent order had directed the removal of about 48,000 “jhuggies” (slum houses) along railway tracks in Delhi within three months.

Chadha said the AAP will not allow any slum demolition in Delhi.

“Arvind Kejriwal is making a full proof plan of action for the slum dwellers. This action plan and policy will ensure that no slum dwellers’ houses are demolished and the BJP’s plan to make people homeless will not become successful. If there is a need then we will move the Supreme Court and also fight this battle on the streets. Without giving alternative house and rehabilitation, no slum dwellers’ house will be demolished in Delhi,” he said

Chadha claimed that the BJP is issuing notices which are threatening the slum dwellers that their houses will be demolished within this month.

“These notices are against humanity and also illegal. These notices are against the basic principle of the Constitution which allows every citizen to have a life with dignity,” he said.

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said nothing can be more false and condemnable than Mr Chadha’s diatribe.

“The Delhi government never fought for the 48,000 jhuggi dwellers in court and even now when they can help them by giving alternative accommodation in the form of over 50,000 Rajiv Ratan Housing Scheme lying vacant, we find AAP leaders like Raghav Chadha, instead of getting accommodation allotted to them are trying to mislead them on legal procedure,” he said.

Kapoor said the AAP leaders should stop playing dirty politics on this issue related to the Supreme Court’s order.