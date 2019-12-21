New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi assembly election 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than it won in the 2015 polls.

In 2015, the AAP-led by Arvind Kejriwal came to power by winning 67 out of 70 seats

“There is just over a month left for assembly elections in Delhi and since Delhi is party’s base from where it started we have to strongly fight the election,” Kejriwal told party members at the eighth national council meeting.

“Our target is also very big. Last time, we won 67 seats and this time, we should not get less than that but more than that number,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said his party has changed the political discourse and forced the BJP to talk about development issues in Delhi.

“It is the same BJP that ask for votes based on Jat and non-Jat in Haryana and Hindu-Muslim in rest of the country but in Delhi, it has been forced to talk about development. The agenda of BJP of Hindu-Muslim politics does not work in Delhi. Through the work done by us in the last five years, we have given hope to people,” he said.

On Friday, the party launched its poll campaign, the official slogan for which being ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal‘ (Past five years have been good, keep going Kejriwal’).

For the upcoming elections, AAP has collaborated with Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC, which is one of the leading political advocacy groups in India as it has worked on a number of successful campaigns.

The tenure of Arvind Kejriwal ends in February 2020, and the elections are likely to be conducted around the same time.