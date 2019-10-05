









New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed Section-144 in Aarey Colony, where a protest was held late last night against the felling of trees, after the Bombay High Court’s order on Friday.

Mumbai Police PRO: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the area near the metro-rail project site in #AareyForest. A protest was held last night at #AareyForest against the felling of trees, after the Bombay High Court order. pic.twitter.com/iXCFZUozIc — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019

According to reports, all entry and exit points to the tree felling site have been barricaded. There are also reports of several protesters being detained by the Mumbai Police.

The flashpoint began last night when Mumbai Metro authorities began a tree cutting drive, just hours after the Bombay High Court turned down a petition to put a stay on the felling of trees to construct a Metro shed at the site. In the plea, the petitioners had alleged that nearly 2,600 trees will be axed to come up with the Metro shed.

Protesters gathered at the site after videos emerged on social media showing authorities cutting down the trees. They broke barricades erected at the site and raised anti-government slogans before being detained by the police.

The row pertains to the construction of a proposed car shed of the Mumbai Metro at Aarey Colony which is a green belt. It is said to have five lakh trees and residents and protesters allege that cutting down of trees will lead to more land exploitation of the area.

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, who is a vocal supporter of the ‘Save Aarey’ campaign tweeted: “A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover. The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty-spotted cat and more

A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, @MumbaiMetro3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover.

The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air, is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 4, 2019

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Dia Mirza have also spoken out against the tree felling drive.

Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2019

400 trees have been cut in the dead of the night. As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can’t you see they are UNITED by love!?! Love for nature. Love for our children and our future. #Aarey #ClimateAction #ActNow #ChangeIsComing pic.twitter.com/7XCwSeaqDT — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 5, 2019

Others like, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, have given statements in favour of the Metro.