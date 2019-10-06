New Delhi: In a last attempt to put a stay on the felling of over 2,500 trees of the Aarey forest in Mumbai, a delegation of students will visit CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s residence on Sunday and urge him to intervene into the matter. The delegation will visit Gogoi at around 3 PM. They will reportedly ask him to exercise his special jurisdiction to stop the felling of trees in Aarey by authorities in Mumbai.

The student delegation said that they took the decision to approach CJI as they believe ‘there is no time left for filing an appeal petition and going through legal technicalities as by then Aarey will be cleared off by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL).

Meanwhile, a press conference will be organised today by the families of those detained on Saturday. “Twenty-nine Mumbaikars comprising students, adivasis (tribals) and professionals have been detained and sent to judicial custody for participating in the peaceful protest against cutting of trees in Aarey. The families of these detainees would like to share their concerns with the media and express their views on the events of the past two days,” a leading daily quoted a joint statement of the families.

Earlier on Saturday, after huge protests the police had imposed section 144 in and around Aarey Colony. Besides, they detained round 75 activists who were protesting against the cutting of trees since Friday night. Later, 29 were arrested and slapped with charges of unlawful assembly and obstructing government officials from duties. The protests were to oppose the felling of around 2,646 trees and the activists claimed that more than 1000 trees have already been cut off.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said that he would deal with the matter (of tree felling) in the best possible manner after the next government would come to power. “We shall deal with the murderers of Aarey Colony forests, if required even amend the law for it,” Thackeray said briefly during a media conference.