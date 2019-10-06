Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Sunday said that it will take suo motu cognisance of the matter concerning tree felling inside Mumbai’s Aarey Colony tomorrow i.e. October 7, news agency ANI said.

A Special bench will sit to hear the matter. This came after students sent a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asking for his intervention in the matter.

Notably, a delegation of students had written a letter to the CJI earlier today, “requesting SC to take cognizance in Mumbai’s Aarey matter, for a stay in tree-axing undertaken by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation & Mumbai Police”.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Metro chief Ashwini Bhide defended the tree cutting drive at Aarey Colony saying that ‘to construct something new, some destruction’ is inevitable.

As protests intensified at the project site, Bhide, a senior IAS officer and Managing Director (MD) of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) tweeted, “Sometimes to construct something new destruction becomes inevitable but it also paves the way for new life and new creation.”

On Saturday, after protests intensified at the site, the police imposed section 144 in Aarey Colony. Besides, they detained around 75 activists who were protesting against the cutting of trees since Friday night.

Later, 29 were arrested and slapped with charges of unlawful assembly and obstructing government officials from duties. The protests were to oppose the felling of around 2,646 trees and the activists claimed that more than 1000 trees have already been cut off.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said that his government, if voted back to power, will “deal with the murderers of Aarey forest in the best possible manner”.

Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray had also criticised the move. “Detaining citizens and arresting youth for standing with environment. So much for speaking about environment at the global level while we destroy ecosystems here in the middle of the night,” he tweeted.