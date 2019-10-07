Mumbai: After the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to not cut any more trees at Mumbai’s Aarey Colony, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) has agreed to comply with the court order, saying that no more trees will be axed.

We respect the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated October 7, 2019. Following is our official statement. pic.twitter.com/o8CjSmHAB2 — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 7, 2019

The MMRC informed that, out of the 2185 trees authorized to be cut by the High Court, 2,141 trees have been felled. These trees will now be cleared from site and the subsequent construction activities will be carried out.

Meanwhile, after facing flak, MMRCL had on Sunday posted a video claiming it had planted 24,000 trees across the city. According to MMRCL, some of the 24,000 trees planted by them are in degraded areas of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai to revive its greenery.

Promises kept Commitments delivered. #MMRC has planted arnd 24,000 trees across Mumbai including #AareyMilkColony and degraded areas of #SGNP. Sturdy native species like Behada,Kadamb, Karanj etc 6 – 12 inch girth & 12-15 ft height planted. 2 years efforts and results show up. pic.twitter.com/bC4TOB5Qnp — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 6, 2019

The Supreme Court on Monday had directed the Maharashtra government to not cut any more trees at the Aaarey Colony, after a group of students wrote to him, urging him to intervene in the case. The court also asked the Mumbai Police to release all those who were arrested for protesting against the axing of trees, if not released yet. 29 protesters, who were arrested by the police, were granted bail by a sessions court on Sunday.

The entire controversy pertains to the proposed construction of a car shed for the Mumbai Metro at the Aarey Colony, which has over five lakh trees. Residents and environmentalists feel that the depot will destroy the biodiversity and pave way for even more land exploitation in Aarey.

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have supported the government, while others like John Abraham, Richa Chadha etc. have batted for the green belt.