New Delhi: The government at the Centre on Wednesday clarified that the Aarogya Setu app was developed in the most transparent manner with public-private collaboration in record time to fight the coronavirus. It said that the Aarogya Setu app is a product of Government of India built in collaboration with the best of the minds of industry and academia.

According to a report by the NDTV, the government gave a detailed clarification after the National Informatics Centre(NIC), which designs government websites, has said that it has no information about who has created the the contact tracing app and how it has been created.

"The Aarogya Setu app was developed in a record time of around 21 days, to respond to the exigencies of the Pandemic with Lockdown restrictions only for the objective of building a Made in India Contact Tracing App with the best of Indian minds from Industry, Academia and Government, working round the clock to build a robust, scalable and secure app," said the government.

It stated, “There should be no doubt with regard to the Aarogya Setu app and its role in helping contain the COVID-19 pandemic in India.”

The Centre’s clarification came soon after the Central Information Commission (CIC), set up under the RTI Act, had issued a show-cause notice to government departments asking who has created the COVID-19 contact-tracing app. The notice was issued after various ministries failed to provide information about the creation of the app. “The reply can’t be evasive,” the CIC has said.

The RTI complaint was filed by a person named Saurav Das who claimed to have approached the NIC, National E-Governance Division (NeGD) and the ministry of electronics and information technology seeking to know about the creation of the application after the government pushed it as an essential tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

But Das said that neither NIC nor the ministry had data regarding the creations of the app.

The Aarogya Setu app, which has been appreciated globally is being used by millions of Indians at present. It was made compulsory for people working in private and public sector employees as well as for entering restaurants, cinema halls, metro stations, among others. The mobile application is used by the government for contact tracing and disseminating medical advisories to users in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, the app has faced huge criticism after privacy experts have notified there was a security issue in it. As the app allows the government continuous access to an individual’s location and demographic data, people raised their concerns about the absence of data protection legislation.