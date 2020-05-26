New Delhi: Aarogya Setu, the mobile phone application, which was developed to track Covid-19 patients, has reached 50 million subscribers in 15 days and 100 million subscribers in 40 days, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday. Also Read - Aarogya Setu App Must, 14-Day Quarantine: Govt Issues Guidelines For Domestic, International Travel | Details Here

Issuing a statement, Kant said that App has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Also Read - Show QR Code to Airlines: Tamil Nadu Comes up With 'Aarogya Setu-Like' Platform For Domestic Flyers From Tomorrow

Earlier, Kant had said that the App has emerged as a powerful tool to curb the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 as it helped alert authorities about more than 650 hotspots across the country and over 300 emerging hotspots which could have been missed otherwise.

As per updates, over 96 million people have registered with the Aarogya Setu health care application since its launch on April 2 this year. This has become the fastest mobile app to reach 50 million users globally and became one of the fastest entrants to the 100 million club.

At this time of corona crisis, the Aarogya Setu has helped the Centre with its twin objective — “whom to test” and “where to test more” in its battle against Covid-19.

Kant said earlier had said that the Aarogya Setu App gives an accurate forecast of hotspots and it is also preventing the origin of newer hotspots. “The engine has generated incredible insights and impact with precise projections of locality, direction and velocity of the spread of infection,” he said.

He had also informed that so far around 69 million people have taken the self-assessment test, an adoption rate of more than 71 per cent, out of which, over 3.4 million people have self-declared themselves as unwell since they were showing one or more than three symptoms.