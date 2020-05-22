New Delhi: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Friday issued fresh Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for hair cutting salons and advisory for performing marriage function in the state during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Govt Confident of Increase in Inter-state Movement of People; Shramik Special' Trains Ferry 31 Lakh Migrants

The government has asked salon owners to issue token or adopt advance appointment facility to stagger entry of people. For weddings, the state government has made Aarogya Setu app compulsory for all guests. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Visa Restrictions Relaxed, These Indians Stranded Abroad Can Now Fly Back Home

Also Read - Is it Diwali, Chhath Already? Migrants Face Heartbreaking Queries from Kids About Sudden Home Visit

In the fresh guideline, it also capped the number of passengers allowed to travel in taxis, maxi cabs and auto rickshaws. Only two passengers will be allowed to travel in a taxi, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said. Excluding the driver, maxi cabs can carry up to three people and auto rickshaws can carry two. E-rickshaws are allowed to carry two passengers, he said.

Besides, the government has also allowed motorcycles to ply in the state with one pillion rider but both riders must wear helmets, masks and gloves.

However, restrictions would continue in containment zones, hence only essential activities would be allowed in areas with most COVID-19 cases. Movement within such zones would also be strictly regulated.

Apart from that, night curfew will remain in force and movement of individuals would be strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am, except for essential activities.