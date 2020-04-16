New Delhi: Indian government’s mobile app Aarogya Setu, developed for tracking coronavirus patients, has become the world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads in just 13 days, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. Also Read - ‘Fantastic Usage of Technology to Combat Coronavirus’: PM Modi Urges All to Use Aarogya Setu App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on April 14 had urged to people to download the app and it seems to have worked. Also Read - 'Aarogya Setu': How to Use And Download Government's Official COVID-19 Tracking App

“Telephone took 75 years to reach 50 million users, radio 38 yrs, television 13 yrs, Internet 4 yrs, Facebook 19 months, Pokemon Go 19 days. Aarogya Setu, India’s app to fight COVID-19 has reached 50 million users in just 13 days-fastest ever globally for an App,” Kant said in his tweet.

Crediting the government, Kant went on to cite examples of apps such as Pokemon Go which took 19 days to reach 50 million installs.

Notably, the government launched this mobile application on April 2 to help the citizens of India to prevent themselves from getting infected. The app helps a person know if he/has crossed paths with a COVID-19 affected patient. This application is available in 11 languages on both Google Play and ioS.

Once installed in a smartphone through an easy and user-friendly process, the app detects other devices with AarogyaSetu installed that come in the proximity of that phone.

Since its launch, the prime minister and the government have been leaving no stone unturned to encourage more downloads and increase the usage of the app.

According to sources, Tata Consultancy Services is working on testing and some of the other aspects while Tech Mahindra and the Mahindra group is working with the committee on the next version of this application and leveraging next generation technologies like AI, machine learning, data science.