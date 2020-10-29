New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Thursday said that it has taken a serious view on lapses made in providing information about the government’s contact tracing Aarogya Setu app. The ministry said that it has also issued directions to initiate suitable action against officials responsible in the matter. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till Nov 30, Shutdown to Continue in Containment Zones

Government sources said, “The ministry is committed to furnish all the information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to the applicant, and comply with the directions of Central Information Commission (CIC).” Also Read - COVID-19 Antibodies May Provide Immunity For At Least 5 Months: Study

CIC had pulled up National Informatics Centre (NIC) for providing an “evasive reply” on Aarogya Setu app, and had issued show cause notice on the issue. Also Read - As India Fears 2nd Wave in Winters, Delhi May be Battling With 3rd Wave Already | Here's What Satyender Jain Says

Soon after the show cause notice, the IT Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday evening clarifying that the NIC in collaboration with volunteers from industry and academia developed the Aarogya Setu app in the “most transparent manner”, and that there should be no doubt about the app and its role in helping contain COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The government sources further told PTI that the ministry has taken the lapses made in providing information on Aarogya Setu app very seriously, and has issued directions to initiate suitable action against the officers responsible for the same.

The ministry has also directed NIC and National E-Governance Division (NeGD) to take suitable action against the officers dealing with the RTI query in their organisations, the sources added.

The RTI complaint was filed by a person named Saurav Das who claimed to have approached the NIC, National E-Governance Division (NeGD) and the ministry of electronics and information technology seeking to know about the creation of the application after the government pushed it as an essential tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

(With PTI Inputs)