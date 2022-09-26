New Delhi: India’s two indigenous digital health platforms Aarogya Setu and CoWIN that has been used effectively to monitor and manage the Covid-19 pandemic is now all set to be repurpurposed for manageing other public health concerns under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, said RS Sharma, chief executive of the National Health Authority.Also Read - Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Gifs, Quotes And WhatsApp Forward

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Sharma said, "We are repurposing India's digital health solutions. Corona produced two important digital health solutions. One was Aarogya Setu. There are 240 million downloads of Arogya Setu. And since Corona seems to be out of our lives hopefully, this application is being repurposed and will now take care of India's digital health issues." "If you go to a hospital, you won't have stand in a line to register yourself; you can scan and get the OPD card."

"CoWIN, which was a Covid vaccination application, is also being repurposed," Sharma said. "We are repurposing it for the universal immunisation programme, so you can use to find and get other 12 essential vaccines under the national immunization programme, such as the polio drop."

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was launched on September 27, 2021. Within a year of launch, the digital mission has crossed the landmark of 10 million digitally linked health records, with over 2.7 million records linked in a day, according to data shared by the health authority.

“This reflects an important milestone in the digitisation of health records in the country,” health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

Aarogya Setu was launched as a contact-tracing app for Covid-19. It has been relaunched as a health and wellness application. CoWIN has been extensively used to facilitate Covid-19 immunisation and will now be used for India’s universal immunisation programme.