Aarohi Pandit, First Indian Woman Pilot to Fly Solo Over Atlantic, Now Wants to Become Commercial Pilot | Exclusive

Talking about her future plans, Aarohi says she is a dedicated commercial pilot with a lifelong passion for aviation.

Talking about what inspired her to get into aviation, Captain Aarohi Pandit said she has always been driven by an unwavering passion for everything she undertakes.

New Delhi: It was always her dream from childhood to fly and that dream became a reality when she joined the aviation sector at a very young age. We are talking about Captain Aarohi Pandit, the trailblazing Indian aviator who has redefined the boundaries of women’s achievements in the aviation industry. Having made history as the first Indian woman to accomplish a solo flight across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, Captain Pandit has now successfully completed her A320 type training at the Pier Seven Aviation Academy, a division of Sky One FZE.

Array of Accomplishments at Just 26 Years of Age

At just 26 years of age, Captain Pandit holds an impressive array of accomplishments that have positioned her as a true pioneer in aviation. Wat is interesting to note that she has garnered global recognition for becoming the world’s first woman and youngest pilot to fly solo across both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans in a light-sport aircraft.

Speaking to India.com on what inspired her to get into aviation, Captain Aarohi Pandit said she has always been driven by an unwavering passion for everything she undertakes.

“Aviation to me embodies this profound passion—a blend of relentless dedication and genuine love. I cherish the exhilaration of take-offs and landings, the raw power, and the breathtaking speed. To this day, the sight of an airplane sends a cascade of excitement coursing through me, like a wild jungle in my stomach,” she said.

Boundless Enthusiasm For Flying

She added that her enduring love for nature, thirst for speed, and boundless enthusiasm for flying are the wellspring of her inspiration to soar high.

Captain Pandit has shown great pride for her country’s achievements within aviation, saying “India holds the title of having the most female pilots in the country. This is something I am quite proud of. I am currently a member of the Indian Women Pilot’s Association (IWPA) and would like to thank them for their various opportunities that are a source of support and inspiration for many Indian women in aviation.”

The completion of her commercial A320 type training marks yet another remarkable feat in Captain Pandit’s journey. Transitioning from flying a 500 kg aircraft to handling a 75-tonne one was a formidable challenge, but under the guidance of her instructor, Captain Christopher, she embraced this new phase of her career with tenacity and skill. Overcoming the initial uncertainties and mastering the complexities of the cockpit, she emerged with a renewed sense of confidence and readiness.

Success Comes After Hard Work

Reflecting on her training experience, Captain Aarohi Pandit said, “For nearly five years, I was involved in glider flying and ferry flights, but as I progressed in my career, my desire to explore new horizons intensified. I was keen to pilot a new aircraft, venture into commercial general aviation, and handle something larger, so I chose the A320 course at Pier Seven.”

As Aarohi continues to soar to new heights, her story stands as an inspiration to all those who dare to dream and persistently strive to turn those dreams into reality. With her record-breaking achievements and unwavering determination, she has left an indelible mark on the aviation world and beyond.

Aarohi Shares Her Future Plans

Talking about her future plans, Aarohi says she is a dedicated commercial pilot with a lifelong passion for aviation. “I achieved my commercial license at the young age of 21 and continued to broaden my horizons by flying glider and ultralight aircraft,” she said.

“Recently, I successfully completed my rigorous training on the Airbus A320 through Pier Seven Aviation at Skyone FZE, based in the UAE. I am now poised to embark on the next chapter of my career, joining the ranks of Indian airlines to pursue a fulfilling career in general aviation,” she said further.

What message does she want to give to other women who want to take aviation as their career? To this, she says, “Self-respect and the power of personal choices hold immense significance for women.”

“In my journey as a woman in aviation, I’ve encountered doubts from various quarters regarding my capabilities as a pilot. However, I firmly believe that unwavering self-confidence in one’s abilities is paramount,” she added.

