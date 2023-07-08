Home

#Aasmaan Ki Udaan: 5 Incredible Indian Women Paving Way For The Next Generation

Success Story: There have been many pioneering women in Indian history who have overcome barriers based on gender, fought tenaciously for their rights, and advanced the fields of politics, the arts, science, law, etc.

Feminism is about giving women choices. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality. No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens! There have been many pioneering women in Indian history who have overcome barriers based on gender, fought tenaciously for their rights, and advanced the fields of politics, the arts, science, law, etc.

Gender-inclusive language is a potent way to advance gender equality. So In this article, India.com has compiled the story of inspiring women who will motivate all of us in our life. REMINDER: We are not celebrating Women’s Day, International Women’s Day, Mother’s Day, International Day of the Girl Child, or Daughter’s Day today! It is not just about one day when we celebrate women, but about small actions made by each of us every day that will make a real difference and significant impact.

Avani Chaturvedi, First Woman Pilot

Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi created history by becoming the first Indian woman fighter pilot to fly solo. Chaturvedi flew a MiG-21 bison in her first training solo sortie, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Chaturvedi, is one of the three in the first batch of female pilots, besides Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh, who were inducted in the Indian Air Force fighter squadron on June 18, 2016.

, First Woman IPS Officer In India

Kiran Bedi is the first woman in India to join the officer ranks of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1972. Bedi was the only woman in a batch of 80 men. Later in 2003, she became the first woman to be appointed head of the United Nations Police and Police Advisor in the United Nations Department of Peace Operations.

Karnam Malleswari, the First Indian woman to win a medal

Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics in 2000. She received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honour, and the civilian Padma Shri Award in 1999. Born in a Karnam family in Voosavanipeta, Malleswari is a two-time weightlifting world champion with 29 international medals.

Justice M. Fathima Beevi, First Female Judge

Justice M. Fathima Beevi became the first female judge to be a part of the Supreme Court of India in 1989. Beevi also became the first Muslim woman to be appointed to any of the higher judiciaries in the country.

Shila Dawre, First Indian Woman to Become an Auto-Driver

Breaking down all the stereotypes, toxic ties, and gender disparities, Shila Dawre became India’s first woman auto driver. rubbing shoulders with khaki-clad men, Dawre drives rickshaws every day on the lanes of Pune.

