New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the Central government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' plan at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and said it merges the local with the global. He also said that the central scheme ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier.

"Over 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier," PM Modi said.

Delivering the keynote address, PM Modi said that India a country of political stability and policy continuity with commitment to democracy and diversity.

Talking about easing the business processing in the country, PM Modi said that India has undertaken far-reaching reforms to make business easier and red-tapism lesser.

“For challenges in India, you have a government that believes in delivering results, for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business. You are looking at a young country with 65% population less than 35 years old,” he added.

Highlighting India’s fight against coronavirus, PM Modi said that India was among the first to advocate face coverings as public health measure, to create a campaign about social distancing.

“The pandemic has shown the world that decision on developing global supply chains should be based not only on costs. They should also be based on trust. Along with affordability of geography, companies are now looking for reliability and policy stability. India has all of these qualities,” PM Modi said.

He also added that the pandemic has impacted several things but it has not impacted the aspirations and of ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians.