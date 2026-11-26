‘Aatmanirbharta is about keeping security, choices and future in our hands’: Indian Navy Chief Swaminathan at WION Defence Pulse

Highlighting India's dependence on maritime trade, the Navy Chief noted that nearly 95 per cent of the country's trade by volume and over 70 per cent by value move through the sea.

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Navy Chief Krishna Swaminathan at WION Defence Pulse Defence Partnership Days 2026

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Thursday stressed the need for greater self-reliance in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, stating that the country’s national security cannot be held hostage to external dependencies. Speaking at the third edition of Defence Partnership Days 2026 at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, in association with WION Defence Pulse, he called for stronger collaboration between the armed forces, domestic industries, startups, and research institutions to develop indigenous capabilities and strengthen India’s maritime preparedness.

Highlighting the importance of treating domestic manufacturers as co-developers rather than mere consumers, Admiral Swaminathan said, “Our responsibility is twofold. To maintain a Navy that can fight and win today and prepare for a challenging and complex tomorrow. In both, we must be able to fight, sustain and adapt without being constrained by any external dependencies.”

“Make in India, design in India, repair in India”: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan

Warning that merely indigenising imported systems risks leaving India behind, he called for deeper investment in domestic research and development under the ethos of “Make in India, design in India, repair in India,” adding that “Aatmanirbharta is about keeping India’s security, choices and future firmly in India’s hands”.

Highlighting India’s dependence on maritime trade, the Navy Chief noted that nearly 95 per cent of the country’s trade by volume and over 70 per cent by value move through the sea. India also imports nearly 89 per cent of its crude oil, making maritime security central to its economic interests. “Disruptions in the Gulf showed how quickly events at sea are felt ashore. For India, maritime security equals economic security,” he said.

Looking towards India’s 2047 ambitions, Admiral Swaminathan said the country must move beyond simply building ships and acquiring advanced technologies to creating an ecosystem capable of designing, developing, manufacturing and sustaining its own defence capabilities. He identified propulsion systems, sensors, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced materials and software as key areas for future investment.

“If we only indigenise what we import, we may risk falling behind,” he said, calling for greater investment in research and the development of technologies that other countries could eventually seek to emulate. “Ultimately, Aatmanirbharta is about keeping India’s security, choices and future firmly in India’s hands,” the Navy Chief said.

Defence Partnership Days 2026

Defence Partnership Days 2026 is a two-day event on November 26, and November 27, at the Indian Army’s Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. For the first time, WION is taking audiences inside a military conference at the Manekshaw Centre, with the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Vice Chief of the Air Staff in attendance. Viewers are getting a firsthand glimpse of how India’s military leaders are presenting their requirements to the defence industry and hearing directly from the people designing and building the equipment.

WION Defence Pulse

WION Defence Pulse is a one-of-a-kind primetime show dedicated to defence developments in India and around the world. Airing Monday to Friday at 7pm IST, the show is taking viewers inside the discussions at Defence Partnership Days 2026, with WION moderating conversations on aerospace readiness and the Army’s adoption of emerging technologies.