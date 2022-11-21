Aayushi Chaudhary Murder Case Solved, Killed By Father, Assisted By Mother: Police

According to the police, she was shot by her father.

Aayushi Chaudhary Murder Case: Aayushi Chaudhary murder case has been solved. According to the police, she was shot by her father. The mother also supported the incident. The murder was committed at their Delhi’s Badarpur house. The body was later packed in a red suitcase and dumped on the Yamuna Expressway in the Raya area of ​​Mathura district, 150 km away. Ayushi’s body was recovered on 18 November.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

HAD AN AFFAIR WITH A BOY FROM ANOTHER CASTE

Ayushi, 22, reportedly had an affair with a boy named Chhatrapal, a resident of Bharatpur. Both got married a year ago in the Arya Samaj temple. Ayushi was living at her parents’ house. The family members were against their marriage. On the afternoon of November 17, Ayushi had a fight with her mother. The mother informed the father about this. An angry father came home. He explained to Ayushi, but she was not ready to accept. Enraged, the father fired two bullets into Ayushi’s chest with a licensed revolver. She died on the spot.

FATHER BOUGHT POLYTHENE AND PACKED THE DEAD BODY IN A SUITCASE

After killing Ayushi, the father bought polythene from the shop near the house. Packed her dead body in a suitcase in the afternoon. Put the suitcase in the car late at 3 am and threw it at 5 am on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura, 150 km away. After this, they went to Delhi at 7 o’clock. The father was driving the car and the mother was sitting in the front seat.

MOTHER AND BROTHER CAME AND IDENTIFIED AFTER TWO DAYS

Ayushi’s mother Brajwala and brother Ayush, who reached the postmortem house in Mathura on Sunday, identified the dead body. After identification, the family went straight to the car with the police without talking to anyone. The media tried to ask questions, but the mother and brother did not say anything.

MOTHER AND BROTHER WERE CRYING WHILE IDENTIFYING

Ayushi was studying at BCA. Tears welled up in the eyes of the mother and brother while identifying her. They started crying and hugging each other. The most shocking thing in the Aayushi murder case was that the police themselves reached the family. That is, the family had not informed the police about Ayushi’s disappearance. Nor was a missing person registered.

THIS IS HOW THE POLICE REACH AYUSHI

A call was made from Delhi to the Mathura police. In this, information was given about the family of the dead girl found in the suitcase. Police is claiming that the call was made by an informer. However, one thing is also coming to the fore that an acquaintance of Ayushi called the Mathura police and informed them.