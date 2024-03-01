Home

‘Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar’: PM Modi Reiterates In Dhanbad Rally, Inaugurates Developmental Projects Worth Rs 35,700 Crore

After inaugurating developmental projects worth Rs 35,700 crores, PM Modi, in a public rally in Dhanbad has voiced the party slogan again for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 - 'Ab ki baar, 400 paar'.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Dhanbad, Jharkhand to inaugurate developmental projects worth Rs 35,700 crore. While addressing a public rally in Dhanbad, PM Modi has reiterated on the BJP’s slogan of ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’ hinting at winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Before the public rally, PM Modi unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 35,700 crore, an initiative focused on the fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors in Jharkhand. The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant. Here’s what he said while addressing the public rally…

‘Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar’, PM Modi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the “400 seats pitch” during his address to a public event in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Friday and said that the slogan of ‘400 paar’ is being raised because the country has faith in “Modi’s guarantee.” Addressing a public rally in Dhanbad on Friday, PM Modi said that only one sound is audible everywhere and that is ‘Ab ki Baar, 400 paar’.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: PM Modi addresses a public rally in Dhanbad. PM says, “…Only one sound is audible everywhere and that is ‘Ab ki Baar, 400 paar’…” pic.twitter.com/p93axMNWa1 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

“The slogan of ‘400 paar’ is being raised because the country has faith in Modi’s guarantee… I want to apologize that the ‘pandal’ is too small today. Only 5 per cent of the people are inside, the rest 95 per cent are outside in the sun,” the Prime Minister said. He further said that the NDA would win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls as the country is relying on Modi’s guarantee.

#WATCH | Dhanbad, Jharkhand: At a public rally PM Modi says, “The slogan of ‘400 paar’ is being raised because the country has faith in Modi’s guarantee… I want to apologize that the ‘pandal’ is too small today. Only 5% of the people are inside, the rest are outside in the… pic.twitter.com/ISdAZN0H5K — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

‘Congress And Alliance Parties Biggest Enemy Of Development’

The PM hit out at the Congress and its allies saying that they were the enemies of positive development in the country. “Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development… The foundation stone of the Electricity power plant of North Karanpura was laid by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the previous century… After that, the scammer government of Congress came into power and this project was shut down… In 2014, I gave a guarantee of reviving this project. Today, a no. of houses are lightened because of this power plant” the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | Dhanbad, Jharkhand: At a public rally PM Modi says, “… Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development… The foundation stone of the Electricity power plant of North Karanpura was laid by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the… pic.twitter.com/J07Xwya4h0 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

Apart from the developmental projects, the Prime Minister also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of several rail projects worth more than Rs 17,600 crore in Jharkhand. The projects include the 3rd and 4th Line connecting Sone Nagar and Andal; the Tori-Shivpur first and second railway lines; and the Biratoli-Shivpur third railway line (part of the Tori-Shivpur Project); Mohanpur-Hansdiha new rail line; Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line, among others. These projects will expand rail services in the state and lead to socio-economic development in the region. The Prime Minister also flagged off three trains during the programme.

In another latest update, PM Modi is slated to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee todaay, at 5:30 PM at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. This meeting is extremely crucial as it comes amid trhe ongoing TMC vs BJP fight during the Sandeshkhali Row.

(Inputs from ANI)

