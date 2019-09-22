New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at the NRG Stadium for ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, poured out his praise and appreciation for his ‘good friend’ Donald Trump and said ‘Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar’.

During his brief inaugural speech, PM Modi introduced Donald Trump to the Indian-American community and described him as a ‘special person’ of the evening.

“I admire President Trump for his sense of leadership, passion for America and concern for every Americans,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.