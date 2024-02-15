‘Ab Woh Jaane…’: Congress Downfall Due To ‘Weakness, Arrogance’, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad, once a stalwart of the Congress and one of its prominent faces in the recent past, claimed that he has information that more people will leave the party's fold.

Jammu Kashmir News: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Wednesday attributed the “downfall” of the Congress due to “weaknesses and arrogance” of some people in the grand-old party. Commenting on the recent exodus of prominent leaders and other political developments within the Congress, Azad asserted that exit of former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan from the Congress was a massive blow to the party.

‘”Now I do not want to say much on this because I have left the party. ‘Ab Vo Jaane Unka Kaam Jaane.’ Ashok Chavan has a significant contribution to Congress. His father was also a big leader of Congress and was also a Union Minister,” the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief said.

‘More will leave Congress’

“The information that I have is that more people will leave the party in the coming times. It’s a big blow for them,” Ghulam Nabi Azad told news agency ANI.

Without naming names, the former Leader Of Opposition in Rajya Sabha claimed that the Congress was coming to an end owing to the “weaknesses and arrogance of a few people”.

“My legislative career started in Maharashtra. I was also a Lok Sabha member from there. For the first time, I also went to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. There is only one state i.e., Maharashtra in India where Congress could be revived. In other big states like UP, and Bengal, Congress has ended. It is unfortunate that this party is coming to an end due to the weakness and arrogance of a few people,” Azad said.

Ashok Chavan joins BJP

Azad remarks came amidst the backdrop of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan resigning from the Congress on Tuesday and joining the rival BJP in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chavan claimed that he left the Congress after observing the mood of the nation.

“In politics, you need to understand the mood of the nation. Considering the mood of the people, I decided to join the BJP. I won’t comment on Congress, whatever happens in Congress it will be their karma. I respect Sonia Gandhi. I have just left the party, and I am not so big to comment on her,” Chavan said.

(With ANI inputs)

