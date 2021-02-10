New Delhi: During his address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily on the Opposition and Congress’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for creating ruckus and said the Opposition was creating ruckus in the Lok Sabha as “part of a well-thought strategy” as it feared that its “manufactured narrative” over the new farm laws would get exposed. Also Read - Mandis Not Closing, MSP Not Ending: PM Modi in Loksabha | Highlights

“Adhir Ranjanji, ye zyada ho raha hai (Adhir Ranjanji, disruptions are going too far now),” PM Modi told the Congress leader as he continued to interrupt his speech in the Lok Sabha even as Speaker Om Birla kept asking the members including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to maintain order in the House. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Responds to PM Modi's 'Andolan-jeevi' Jibe, Tweets, 'Crony-jeevi Hai Jo, Desh Bech Raha Hai Wo':

The Opposition members created ruckus in the Lok Sabha while PM Modi was still speaking on the farm laws. He said MSP (minimum support price) procurement has increased since the implementation of farm laws. Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Addresses Kisan Mahapanchayat, Attacks Modi Govt Over Farm Laws

Taking dig at the Congress, PM Modi on Wednesday said that such a “divided” and “confused” party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solutions for the country’s problems.

PM Modi’s remarks came amid a walkout by members of the Congress in Lok Sabha, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, when he was speaking on the three farm laws during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address.

“The condition of the Congress party, a very old party which ruled the country for about six decades, has now become such that its Rajya Sabha unit moves in one direction while the Lok Sabha unit moves in another direction,” Modi said.

Earlier, he hit out at the Opposition saying, those who are disrupting the House are doing so as per a well-planned strategy.