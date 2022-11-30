Abdasa Election 2022: How Things Stand in Congress’ Citadel?

Abdasa Election Result 2022: Since 2012, Abdasa has been under the Congress rule. In 2012, Congress's Chhabilbhai Naranbhai Patel had won the seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhanushali Jayantilal Parsottam by 7,613 votes.

Abdasa Assembly Election 2022

Abdasa Election 2022: Abdasa is one of the six assembly constituencies in Kutch district which will vote in the first phase of polls on December 1. BJP’s Pradhyumansinh Jadeja is currently representing the seat. He had won the Vidhan Sabha constituency in 2017 on Congress’ ticket against BJP’s Chhabil Patel by about seven per cent votes. Later in 2020, he joined the BJP and won the seat again in the byelections.

Abdasa Election 2022: Factbook

The Abdasa assembly constituency falls under the Kachchh (SC) Lok sabha constituency.

Abdasa goes to poll in the first phase on December 1.

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections, Abdasa constituency recorded a voter turnout of 66.73%.

There are a total of 2,23,455 voters in the constituency, of which 1,16,213 are male and 1,07,242 female.

Voters mainly consists of the rural population.

Areas under Abdasa Vidhan Sabha seat- Lakhpat Taluka, Nakhatrana Taluka, Abdasa Taluka.

Abdasa Election 2022: Opinion Poll Prediction

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) looks all set to sweep the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, according to an exclusive CVoter-ABP Gujarat Opinion Poll conducted to gauge popular perceptions and voting intent of adult citizens in the state. According to the opinion poll, the BJP is projected to win between 131 and 139 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. In the previous Assembly polls in 2017, the BJP had won 99 seats. The Congress’ tally is expected to drop precipitously from 77 seats in 2017 to between 31 and 39 seats this time. The surprise package is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that is projected to win between 7 and 15 seats. As a party, AAP was non-existent in Gujarat in the 2017 elections. The survey hinted that AAP is going to eat a large share of Congress votes in the upcoming elections.