Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) Gujarat Election Result 2022 | Names of Winners Here

Updated: December 8, 2022 1:18 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: The final results for Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, and Gandhidham (SC) are out and except Abdasa all the four constituencies went to BJP. The counting of votes for these constituencies began at 8 AM amid tight security.

For the unversed, Gujarat went to polls in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes took place in 37 locations around the state.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 1:14 PM IST
    Abdasa: Congress’ Jat Mamad Jung wins
    Mandvi (Kachchh): BJP’s Aniruddha Bhailal Dave wins
    Bhuj: BJP’s Keshubhai Shivdas Patel wins
    Anjar: BJP’s Chhanga Trikam Bijal wins
    Gandhidham (SC): BJP’s Malti Kishor Maheshwari wins
  • 11:38 AM IST

    Abdasa:     Congress Candidate JAT MAMAD JUNG Wins
    Mandvi (Kachchh): BJP’s Aniruddha Bhailal Dave Wins

    Bhuj: Keshubhai Shivdas Patel Leads
    Anjar: BJP’s Chhanga Trikam Bijal Leads
    Gandhidham (SC): BJP’s Malti Kishor Maheshwari Leads
  • 11:27 AM IST

    Abdasa Final Results Tally: Congress Candidate JAT MAMAD JUNG wins from Abdasa, defeating IND candidate BHANUSHALI SURESH MANJI MANGE.

  • 9:55 AM IST

    Gandhidham (SC) Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Malti Kishor Maheshwari leading.

  • 9:55 AM IST

    Anjar Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Chhanga Trikam Bijal leading

  • 9:54 AM IST

    Bhuj Election Result LIVE: Keshubhai Shivdas Patel leading.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Mandvi Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Aniruddh Bhailal Dave leading

  • 9:52 AM IST

    Abdasa Election Result LIVE: Congress’ Jat Mamad Jung Leading

  • 9:16 AM IST

    Abdasa Election Result LIVE: BJP takes lead in Abdasa. In 2017, Congress registered victory from Abdasa.

