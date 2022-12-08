live

Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) Gujarat Election Result 2022 | Names of Winners Here

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Winners List For Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC).

Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: The final results for Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, and Gandhidham (SC) are out and except Abdasa all the four constituencies went to BJP. The counting of votes for these constituencies began at 8 AM amid tight security.

For the unversed, Gujarat went to polls in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes took place in 37 locations around the state.

Load More