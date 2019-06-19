New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Santosh Punem, who was reportedly kidnapped by Maoists in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, has been found murdered, stated a report on Wednesday. His body was spotted by some locals at nearby Marimalla hill.

Punem, who was also a contractor, was abducted late on Tuesday evening from his construction site in Marimalla village. He had reportedly gone to the site to supervise some road-related work, said Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel. The body of the SP leader was found lying in a pool of blood. The locals who found the body informed the police immediately.

Soon after the news, a team of security personnel was rushed to the spot. The body was found deep inside a forest which is 16 km away from the police station, said the police. Notably, last year, Punem had contested the state Assembly polls from Bijapur seat on the Samajwadi Party’s ticket.