New Delhi: A commando of the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) who went missing during the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh last week may have been abducted. "Since a jawan, who was part of the party that was attacked in Chhattisgarh is missing, the possibility of his abduction by Naxals can't be ruled out," CRPF sources told news agency ANI today. The CRPF jawan was reportedly held in Maoist captivity on Saturday following a deadly gunfight. His wife had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the safe return of her husband.

A top CRPF officer told reporters that they have "reason to believe" that the claim may be true. The missing CRPF jawan has been identified as Rajeshwar Singh Manhas of the 210th CoBRA battalion, who is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have not been able to locate commando Rakeshwar Singh Minhas of the 210th CoBRA battalion till now. However, we do not have concrete evidence to substantiate the claim made by some Naxal elements that he has been taken away by them," a senior officer said.

Out of the 22 fatalities in the Saturday Naxal attack, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost eight men, including seven CoBRA commandos, while one jawan is from the Bastariya battalion, eight from the DRG, and five from the Special Task Force.

Earlier in the day, Shah attended a wreath-laying ceremony in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur to pay homage to the 22 security personnel who lost their lives in an ambush by Naxals in Bastar region. At least 31 others were injured in the encounter with Naxals between Jonaguda and Tekalguda villages along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts.

In Jagdalpur, Amit Shah visited the Police Lines where the mortal remains of 14 security personnel were kept in coffins draped with the national flag, to pay his last respects.