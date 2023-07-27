Home

News

India

Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Top Inspiring Quotes by the ‘Missile Man of India’

Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Top Inspiring Quotes by the ‘Missile Man of India’

Kalam used to say that he would like to be remembered as a teacher. Even when he was the President in 2002, he made no compromise on his fondness for teaching and always seized all opportunities to meet and educate students.

Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary | Photo: PTI

Remembering The ‘Missile Man Of India’ On His Death Anniversary: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, a highly acclaimed aerospace scientist and former President of India, passed away on July 27, 2015. Today, the country is remembering the ‘Missile Man’ on his eighth death anniversary.

Trending Now

He was undoubtedly one of the most loved presidents of the country, especially among the kids.

You may like to read

Kalam used to say that he would like to be remembered as a teacher. Even when he was the President in 2002, he made no compromise on his fondness for teaching and always seized all opportunities to meet and educate students.

The former President was an inspiration, institution-builder, and team leader who consistently advocated for a strong and self-reliant India. He served as the 11th President of the country from 2002 to 2007.

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Top Inspirational Quotes That You Must Read And Implement In You Life

“Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.”

“You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.”

“Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that its youth crawl in conformity and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish.”

“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.”

“For great men, religion is a way of making friends; small people make religion a fighting tool.”

“If you want to leave your footprints On the sands of time Do not drag your feet.”

“Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

“Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain.”

“Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.”

“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.”

“If four things are followed – having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance – then anything can be achieved.”

“Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.”

“To become ‘unique,’ the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination.”

“Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place – the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life.”

“A big shot is a little shot who keeps on shooting, so keep trying.”

“The country doesn’t deserve anything less than success from us. Let us aim for success.”

“Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.”

“Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.”

“I reminded myself that the best way to win was to not need to win. The best performances are accomplished when you are relaxed and free of doubt.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES