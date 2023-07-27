Home

News

India

Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: The Impact of Missile Man’s Presidency on India

Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: The Impact of Missile Man’s Presidency on India

He was undoubtedly one of the most loved presidents of the country, especially among the kids. Today, July 27, the country is remembering the 'Missile Man' on his eighth death anniversary.

Remembering The ‘Missile Man Of India’

Remembering The ‘Missile Man Of India’ On His Death Anniversary 2023: “When I am dead, do not declare a holiday; instead, work a day extra.” These were the words of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who considered work as worship. He was undoubtedly one of the most loved presidents of the country, especially among the kids. Today, July 27, the country is remembering the ‘Missile Man’ on his eighth death anniversary.

Trending Now

Kalam used to say that he would like to be remembered as a teacher. Even when he was the President in 2002, he made no compromise on his fondness for teaching and always seized all opportunities to meet and educate students.

You may like to read

The former President was an inspiration, institution-builder, and a team leader who consistently advocated for a strong and self-reliant India. He served as the 11th President of the country from 2002 to 2007.

What Kalam’s tenure as president meant for India?

The People’s President And A Teacher

APJ Abdul Kalam’s tenure as President had a profound impact on the country. He was known as the people’s president due to his simplicity, close connection with the countrymen, and his great vision for India. One of the prime aims of his life was to inspire and empower the youth of India. He enjoyed interacting with students and consistently encouraged them to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.

Kalam always advocated for students to pursue careers in science, technology, and research. He firmly believed that knowledge and education are crucial for the country’s progress. As a result, he actively promoted initiatives to improve educational opportunities and standards.

A scientist

As a former scientist, the former president was passionate about the country’s progress in the fields of science and technology. During his tenure, he highlight the significance of innovation and research to achieve self-reliance in critical sectors like defense and space. His role in advocating and supporting the successful launch of the country’s first satellite launch vehicle (SLV-III) in 1980 will always remembered.

A visionary

APJ Abdul Kalam had a vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2020, which he termed “Vision 2020.” His belief was centered on the transformation of India into a technologically advanced, economically robust, and socially developed nation. This visionary outlook motivated different sectors of society to collaborate and strive collectively towards accomplishing the nation’s goals.

Throughout his tenure, Kalam placed significant emphasis on rural development and empowering rural communities. He passionately advocated for various initiatives that sought to enhance living conditions and create economic opportunities for those residing in rural areas, thereby bridging the urban-rural divide.

Supporter Of India’s Nuclear Energy Program

Kalam was a staunch advocate of India’s nuclear energy program, playing a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. He was actively involved in promoting the peaceful utilisation of nuclear technology to meet the country’s energy requirements.

Renowned for his humble and unifying personality, Kalam dedicated himself to bridging the gaps between diverse sections of society, fostering a sense of national unity and social harmony. He consistently stressed the significance of religious and cultural tolerance as essential elements for India’s progress.

Made Presidency More Accessible To The Common People

During his term, Kalam strived to make the presidency more accessible to the common people. He actively encouraged citizens to share their ideas and concerns, engaging with them directly or through technology-driven initiatives like the “President’s website.”

Overall, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam’s tenure as the President of India was defined by his steadfast dedication to the nation’s welfare, his vision for a developed and self-reliant India, and his remarkable ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds. His legacy remains a profound source of inspiration and guidance, leading the nation towards progress and prosperity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES