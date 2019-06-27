Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state of Jammu and Kashmir and held a number of meetings with officials on Thursday. Reacting to his visit, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah tweeted that he hopes Shah will be able to help the Centre understand the ground situation in the state better.

In the tweet, Abdullah wrote, “After the two-day visit of the Union Home Minister to J&K, I hope there is a better understanding of the ground realities of the situation and the need to change the approach to the state.”

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, arrived on Wednesday and during a meeting with officials, he reviewed the overall security situation, including the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra. He also impressed upon the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to show zero-tolerance towards terrorism and take strict action against terror funding in the state.

On Thursday, he visited the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Arshad Ahmed Khan, who succumbed to injuries during a terror attack on June 12 in Anantnag district, and assured his family that the government will look after them.

The home minister also reviewed the development scenario of the state at a high-level meeting attended by top officials from the state and the Centre.

