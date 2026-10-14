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  • Lehra do tiranga: Abhijeet Dipke announces protest at Delhis Connaught Place on October 16

‘Lehra do tiranga’: Abhijeet Dipke announces protest at Delhi’s Connaught Place on October 16

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced a fresh protest on October 16 at the Connaught Place in Delhi. He shared a video on social media platform X with the captio

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 14, 2026, 6:22 PM IST
CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, RTI activist, Cockroach Janta Party, Delhi Police, Jantar Mantar protests, New Delhi, Surat, Amit Tiwari, Bhagwanrao Dipke, Maharashtra, United States, Boston University, Maharashtra Government, MIDC, Election Commission of India, ECI, Central GST, Kapil Sibal, NEET paper leak
Abhijeet Dipke on has called for a fresh protest at Delhi Connaught Place. File image

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced a fresh protest on October 16 at the Connaught Place in Delhi.

He shared a video on social media platform X with the caption Lehra do Tiranga.

Read more: SIR Row: CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to Tihar for five-day judicial custody

This is a developing story.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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