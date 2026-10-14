‘Lehra do tiranga’: Abhijeet Dipke announces protest at Delhi’s Connaught Place on October 16
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced a fresh protest on October 16 at the Connaught Place in Delhi.
He shared a video on social media platform X with the captio
Published: October 14, 2026, 6:22 PM IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced a fresh protest on October 16 at the Connaught Place in Delhi.
He shared a video on social media platform X with the caption Lehra do Tiranga.
This is a developing story.