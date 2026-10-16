Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained by Delhi Police ahead of ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ March

The Delhi Police on Friday detained Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA national president Neha Bora while the two were on their way to the 'Lehra do Tiranga' march serparately.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/abhijeet-dipke-detained-delhi-police-ahead-of-lehra-do-tiranga-march-in-connaught-place-gyanesh-kumar-bns-section-163-8536666/ Copy

Delhi Police detained Abhijeet Dipke in Delhi. File image

Cockroach Janta Party’s founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by the Delhi Police on Friday while he was on his way to go on a ‘Lehra do Triranga event.’ Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also detained All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora was also detained from Mandi House.

The move comes just a few hours after the Delhi Police visited his Delhi home to urge him to call off the Tiranga event. During the earlier visit, a police team verbally informed Dipke about prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), in force in the New Delhi area, and urge him to call off the march and maintain peace and law and order.

The police action comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the proposed protest. Meanwhile, CJP livestreamed the tense exchange between Dipke and Delhi Police personnel, in which the former can be heard asking an officer how unfurling the Tricolour is unlawful.

Also Read | ‘Don’t hold Tiranga March’: Delhi cops ask Dipke to call off Connaught Place march

One notice was issued by the New Delhi district under the Delhi Police Act, directing Dipke not to visit Central Park in view of the restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS. The second notice was issued by the South-West Delhi district and referred to a previous preventive action involving Dipke, Ashutosh and Saurav, who were detained at the airport and produced before a court. The notice referred to the bond that they should not disturb public peace for a period of one year.

Police personnel deployed at Connaught Place

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar met senior police officers to review security arrangements and assess the overall situation ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in the national capital.

On CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest, Additional CP (Traffic) DK Gupta said, “The traffic police have issued a detailed advisory. Areas around Connaught Place are likely to be affected. We have deployed our personnel across these zones to regulate traffic. Should any disruptions occur, we will implement timely diversions to ensure the public faces minimal inconvenience and traffic continues to flow smoothly. We are definitely monitoring social media as well. If we receive any inputs regarding potential disruptions on the ground, we will implement timely diversions to keep traffic moving. Our primary objective is to ensure that commuters do not face any difficulties. We request that all commuters follow our traffic advisory. If any disruptions occur, we will implement diversions; therefore, we advise people to plan their travel accordingly, keeping these updates in mind.”

Also Read | ‘Ready to go to jail’: Abhijeet Dipke alleges IB surveillance before tiranga march, says vehicles without number plates following him