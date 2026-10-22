Abhijeet Dipke hails Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after release, calls them much bigger leaders than him

Das and Ranka were released following the expiry of their judicial custody in connection with the October 14 protest at Jantar Mantar. In a social media post, Dipke expressed his willingness to follow the duo’s instructions.

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Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has welcomed the special executive magistrate’s order releasing its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, with founder Abhijeet Dipke calling them “much, much bigger leaders” than him. CJP’s legal head Ratna Singh said the decision should have come earlier.

Das and Ranka were released after the expiry of judicial custody in connection with the October 14 protest at Jantar Mantar. In a social media post, Dipke expressed his willingness to follow orders of Das and Ranka.

“Saurav and Ashu are not just better but much, much bigger leaders than me. Happy to follow your orders, my leaders. Jaan hazir hai!” Dipke said. He added a playful remark in Hindi, saying, “Lekin iske baad mere bina garden mein koi akela nahi ghumega!!! (But after this, don’t go alone in the garden without me)”.

Saurav and Ashu are not just better but much much bigger leaders than me. Happy to follow your orders my leaders. Jaan hazir hai! Lekin iske baad mere bina garden me koi akela nahi ghumega!!! @SauravDassss @AshutoshRanka — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 21, 2026

In another post, Dipke shared a photograph of Das and Ranka and captioned it “My leaders”.

Earlier, Singh said, “We welcome the decision. I think this decision should have been taken long ago, but it is not too late”.

She said the police had sought a five-day extension of their custody citing an imminent threat, but the defence argued that there was no imminent threat and no call for a protest.

“You cannot take that as an assumption and extend the judicial custody. The SEM has taken that on record,” she said.

Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for allegedly entering the denotified protest site of Jantar Mantar and violating peace bonds. Their custody was extended by two days on October 19.

Asked about the Delhi High Court’s observations earlier in the day, Singh said the judge was entitled to express an opinion, but the CJP did not necessarily agree with it. “They have given their opinion. It is an observation, an oral observation.

There was no discussion on the merits in the court. We were here today for the release of Saurav and Ashutosh, for which we had been trying for the past week. Finally, that has happened,” she said. Singh said the team was emotional and eager to meet the two leaders.

“The team is also very emotional right now. They also want to meet them because everyone has not met them for a long time,” she said.

(With PTI Inputs)