Abhijeet Dipke issues major statement on Jharkhand protests, says CJP stands firmly with students, ‘fight for their….’

Jharkhand Protest: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke said his party offers full support to the students protesting in Jharkhand. over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC.

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Abhijeet Dipke issues major statement on Jharkhand protests, says CJP stands firmly with students, ‘fight for their….’ | Image: ANI

Jharkhand Protest: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said his party offers full support to the students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in state competitive recruitment examinations, primarily organized under the banner of JPSC-JSSC. He said that the CJP delegation has visited the protest sites and is distributing food and other essentials to protesters. Dipke clarified that the CJP stands firmly with them [Jharkhand students] and supports all their demands.

What Did Abhijeet Dipke Say?

The CJP chief stated that several students are stepping forward to protest, informing that his party is standing firmly with the protesters.

“We offer our full support. Our delegation has visited the area, and our people are distributing food there. We stand firmly with them and support all their demands… I, too, intend to go… Although, I am currently dealing with some health issues… Many students are stepping forward to protest. I believe they are leaders in their own right and deserve visibility. It isn’t necessary for Abhijit to be at the forefront everywhere. They are doing the work, too, and deserve equal recognition… We don’t want the credit to go solely to CJP. We want students to step up and protest themselves. We want them to fight for their rights and for the country’s education system,” Dipke told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra | On students’ protest in Jharkhand, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “We offer our full support. Our delegation has visited the area, and our people are distributing food there. We stand firmly with them… pic.twitter.com/R3XbAv5jaT — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

Also Read: CJP gears up for nationwide ‘Kya Bolti Public’ outreach campaign in September

CJP Welcomes RSS Chief’s Remarks On ‘Gen Z’

Meanwhile, Dipke had also welcomed RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement in defense of ‘Gen Z’ and told him to ensure that the BJP leadership and PM Narendra Modi stop labelling students, who are protesting over alleged paper leaks, as ‘anti-nationals.’

His statement came after Bhagwat interacted with Gen Z and Gen Alpha during a session at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. During the event, he said that the younger generation has a right to protest and raise their demands over genuine issues. He said he should not be branded as anti-national.

Talking to ANI, Dipke said, “The most significant statement made by Mohan Bhagwat yesterday was that Gen Z should not be called anti-nationals. He stated that protesting is their right and their issues are genuine. I completely agree with this.”

The CJP founder urged Bhagat to use his influence as a mentor to the ruling party to change the political discourse surrounding student agitations.

“Since Mohan Bhagwat is, in a way, a mentor to the BJP and a godfather-like figure to Narendra Modi ji, I want him to convey this same message to the BJP leaders and Narendra Modi ji–that they should stop labelling these students and the youth as anti-nationals,” Dipke remarked.

(with ANI Inputs)