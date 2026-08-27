‘Returned from America only to go to jail’: Abhijeet Dipke on facing FIR in Maharashtra

Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said that he was prepared to go to jail since the day he landed in India in June. Now, there have been rising fears of FIRs against him in light of his 'School Theek Karo' campaign.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/abhijeet-dipke-on-facing-firs-in-maharashtra-over-school-theek-karo-campaign-says-returned-from-america-only-to-go-to-jail-8511450/ Copy

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke. ANI

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader has stated that he is prepared to go to jail since the day he returned from the US in June this year. Now, with a looming FIR filed against him in Maharashtra, Dipke said that while he is out, he feels he has his time on lease.

The 30-year-old is spearheading the ‘Fix the Schools’ campaign in BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi. He further said that he is mentally prepared to go to jail for the current campaign.

Also Read | Pakistan-backed handler Shahzad Bhatti’s video surfaces, dares Indian agencies to prove his links, claims arrested men are from Abhijeet Dipke’s CJP

Speaking on the FIR in Maharashtra in an interview with senior journalist Ajit Anjum, he said, “File the FIR, send me to jail. When I came back from America, I thought I was going to jail. I am mentally prepared. I consider the time I am getting outside as if it is on lease. They can file as many FIRs against me as they want; I am not worried. If they send me to jail, I will go.”

‘Govt acting like they are hiding a dead body’: Dipke

Addressing the issue of banning CJP workers from entering schools, he said, “What is it that we are going to schools, where we are showing dirty toilets, we cannot show them. Where we are showing no benches, we cannot upload photos. Where we are showing no teachers, we cannot upload videos. You don’t want the truth to come out; what are you ashamed of? If you had built a good school, then we should have shown pictures too. Imagine if a murder happens somewhere, then these people say hide the dead body; don’t catch the criminal. What is being said about making videos is just hiding the dead body so that the crime doesn’t come out. They won’t catch the criminal.”

Also Read | ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign: CJP founder Dipke to conduct social audit of schools in Latur

Schools in Punjab

When asked about why he was only visiting schools in BJP-ruled states and not visiting institutions in Punjab, Karnataka and Telangana, he said, “We will go to Punjab too along with Karnataka and Telangana. If I can’t fix the school next to my house while I go around the country trying to do the same, what will my neighbours say?” He further said, “They will accuse me of playing politics, stating that you are travelling all over the country but refuse to address the issue in your own neighbourhood. My primary responsibility is for my village, and I am speaking out for that.”

‘Fix the Schools’ campaign

The ‘Fix the Schools’ campaign, also known as School Thik Karo, is a citizen-led social audit and accountability movement launched in India by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. It encourages parents, students, and local citizens to visit rural government schools, document poor conditions and share the footage online.

The movement focuses on five basic demands, namely securing safe drinking water, electricity, functional washrooms, proper classroom seating, and acceptable quality for mid-day meals.