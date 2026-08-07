Abhijeet Dipke reacts to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Gen Z, urges BJP to stop…

CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke welcomed RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s defense of Gen Z, urging him to ensure PM Narendra Modi stops calling protesting students ‘anti-nationals.’

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Abhijeet Dipke reacts to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Gen Z, urges BJP to stop… | Image: ANI

Abhijeet Dipke Reacts To RSS Chief Remark: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday reacted to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement in defense of ‘Gen Z’, urging him to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leadership to stop labeling protesting students as ‘anti-nationals.’ During an interview with news agency ANI, he also said that the CJP offers full support to the students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in state competitive recruitment examinations, primarily organized under the banner of JPSC-JSSC.

What Did RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Say?

It is to be noted that Dipke’s remake came after the RSS chief, during an interaction with Gen Z and Gen Alpha during a session at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, said that the youngsters have the full right to protest over genuine issues, emphasizing that they should not be branded as anti-national.

Also Read: CJP gears up for nationwide ‘Kya Bolti Public’ outreach campaign in September

How Did Abhijeet Dipke React To Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks On Gen Z?

“The most significant statement made by Mohan Bhagwat yesterday was that Gen Z should not be called anti-nationals. He stated that protesting is their right and their issues are genuine. I completely agree with this,” Dipke told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra | On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “… If the highest number of fake videos originate from anywhere, it is from the IT cell. So, I want Mohan Bhagwat’s point to be… https://t.co/kfzss8JGOo pic.twitter.com/VimiHymxAh — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

CJP Calls On RSS Chief To Guide Ruling Party

Dipke further requested RSS chief to use his influence to BJP to change the political discourse surrounding student agitations.

“Since Mohan Bhagwat is, in a way, a mentor to the BJP and a godfather-like figure to Narendra Modi ji, I want him to convey this same message to the BJP leaders and Narendra Modi ji–that they should stop labelling these students and the youth as anti-nationals,” Dipke remarked.

BJP Leaders Used Disparaging Language Against Students

The CJP chief also alleged that several veteran leaders of the saffron party have used disparaging language against protesting students.

“It is the BJP members themselves who are calling them anti-nationals. Dharmendra Pradhan had called them the ‘B-team of terrorists,’ and Nitin Nabin called them a ‘virus.’ I hope they will now listen to Mohan Bhagwat ji and heed his words, as it is unlikely that the BJP would go against the RSS and say anything contrary. If they did, the RSS would have to reflect on the fact that the BJP is ignoring even Mohan Bhagwat,” he added.

Reacting on Bhagwat’s concerns over the circulation of misleading videos on the internet, Dipke also reiterated call for a thorough probe.

“This should definitely be investigated. If you look closely, the maximum number of fake videos originate from the IT Cell. So, I want Mohan Bhagwat’s suggestion to be accepted; an investigation should be conducted to determine which videos are genuine and which are fake,” Dipke stated.

Abhijeet Dipke Said CJP Stand Firm With Jharkhand Student

Dipke said his party offers full support to the students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in state competitive recruitment examinations, primarily organized under the banner of JPSC-JSSC.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra | On students’ protest in Jharkhand, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “We offer our full support. Our delegation has visited the area, and our people are distributing food there. We stand firmly with them… pic.twitter.com/R3XbAv5jaT — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

He said that the CJP delegation has visited the protest sites and is distributing food and other essentials to protesters. Dipke clarified that the CJP stands firmly with them [Jharkhand students] and supports all their demands.

“We offer our full support. Our delegation has visited the area, and our people are distributing food there. We stand firmly with them and support all their demands… I, too, intend to go… Although, I am currently dealing with some health issues… Many students are stepping forward to protest. I believe they are leaders in their own right and deserve visibility. It isn’t necessary for Abhijit to be at the forefront everywhere. They are doing the work, too, and deserve equal recognition… We don’t want the credit to go solely to CJP. We want students to step up and protest themselves. We want them to fight for their rights and for the country’s education system,” Dipke told news agency ANI.

(With ANI inputs)