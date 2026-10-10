Abhijeet Dipke shares video just before detention at IGI airport, says ‘Will not bow down’

Cockroach Janata Party founders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police upon landing at the airport.

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Abhijeet Dipke shares video just before detention at IGI airport, says 'Will not bow down' (PTI File)

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in Delhi for the Jantar Mantar protest, was detained on his flight. He was accompanied by Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka; all three have been taken into custody by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police is currently in action mode and wants to prevent CJP activists from going to Jantar Mantar at any cost. Just before the detention, Dipke share a video from inside of the flight.

They left for Delhi together

Dipke, along with Saurabh and Ranka, had left Mumbai to join the protest at Jantar Mantar today, but they were not allowed to disembark and were detained there. A video of this incident is going viral on social media. Some female Delhi Police constables enter the flight and ask Dipke to come with them. During this, Dipke tells them that all this could have been done even after he had been allowed to disembark. After being detained, Abhijeet Dipke said that he would not relent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

150 other protesters detained

Earlier, the Delhi Police detained famous YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Additionally, 150 protesters have been detained from various locations. Among the detained students are students from Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University. They were taken into custody last night and have been held at the Jamia Nagar police station ever since. Today’s action by the Delhi Police suggests they are not trying to repeat the mistakes of the previous time. During the protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, everyone had reached Jantar Mantar and had not left since. Therefore, the police are now preventing protesters, including CJP leaders, from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Police stopping people from going to Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police is taking special care to ensure that protesters do not reach Jantar Mantar in Delhi under any circumstances. A large number of police personnel are also deployed at all borders adjoining Delhi. Vehicles are being stopped and searched, and any driver deemed suspicious is being detained.

Why protest at Jantar Mantar today?

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has staged this protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The CJP is demanding that the CEC resign from his post as soon as possible. A few days ago, a report emerged stating that the other two Election Commissioners had objected to the Chief Election Commissioner’s decisions 14 times. Since then, the Cockroach Janata Party, along with the opposition, has launched a campaign against Gyanesh Kumar.