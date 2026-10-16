Abhijeet Dipke slams administrative curbs in Delhi ahead of Tiranga Protest, says ‘demanding answers from govt not anarchy’

Directing sharp criticism at the ruling establishment for branding demonstrators as disruptors, the CJP founder pointed out the political hypocrisy regarding street agitations.

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Abhijeet Dipke slams administrative curbs in Delhi ahead of Tiranga Protest, says ‘demanding answers from govt not anarchy’ | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Defending his party against claims of causing unrest, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said that holding leaders accountable is democracy, not anarchy. He took to X and rejected claims that public protests disrupt economic activity, saying that strict government crackdowns and blockades cause real problems for the public and businesses.

What Did Abhijeet Dipke Say?

“Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services and restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war-zone. Since its inception, the Cockroach Janta Party has maintained that we will always follow Gandhi’s path of peace and non-violence, and we have stood by that commitment. We have organised protests in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, and every single one of them has been peaceful. I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in. We would rather exercise the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar, than resort to physical force,” he said on X.

CJP Founder Slammed Ruling Establishment Over Protest Remarks

Slamming the government for sriilrp protesters disruptors, Dipke highlighted the political hypocrisy uuscst street agitations.

“Despite this, there are constant attempts to portray us as anarchists simply because we refuse to remain silent. But demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy,” Dipke said.

Dipke said countrymen are demanding their basic constitutional rights and winning elections does not mean the ruling government cannot be questioned.

“We are not asking for privileges or special treatment. We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power… A govt that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them. Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted,” Dipke said.

Tiranga Protest

The CJP founder’s remarks come as the Delhi Police has tightened security in and around Connaught Place in order to maintain law and order ahead of the proposed Tiranga protest today.

21 Roads Affected, Central Park Closed, Commuters Advised To Plan Ahead

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned the commuters of possible traffic congestion and diversions on more than 20 roads and stretches connecting Central Delhi. Office-goers, shoppers and those who are travelling through Central Delhi should plan their journey accordingly, following the advisory to avoid traffic congestions. Restrictions and route diversions may change depending on the situation on the ground.

HC Refused To Stop CJP Protest, Security Tightened Across CP

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced the protest, requesting people to join the gathering carrying the national flag. The party is demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, raising its voice against alleged irregularities in voter rolls and arrests of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Recently, the Delhi High Court declined to stop CJP’s October 16. However, Delhi Police have stated that it will take necessary steps to control the protesters in order to maintain law and order. However, the police have also issued Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in and around Connaught Place.

Delhi Police on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that all possible measures under the law would be taken to address concerns surrounding the CJP-proposed protest.

(with ANI inputs)