Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother dies in Maharashtra’s Hingoli as he remains detained in Delhi – What’s his next step?

Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother passed away in Maharashtra’s Hingoli after a prolonged illness as the CJP founder remained detained in Delhi ahead of the proposed protest.

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Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother dies in Maharashtra’s Hingoli as he remains detained in Delhi – What’s his next step? | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Grief struck Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke’s family on Saturday as his grandmother passed away this morning after a prolonged illness. The tragic news surfaced at a time when Dipke and his colleagues were detained in Delhi as soon as his flight landed at the Delhi airport. He reached the capital city to lead the proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter list manipulation.

Dipke’s Grandmother Passed Away In Hingoli

Abhijeet Dipke’s native village is Santuk Pimpri, which is located in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. His grandmother passed away early this morning. Dipke’s family moved to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after his father got a job there. However, the CJP founder’s grandmother had stayed on in the ancestral village. As per reports, she had been unwell for the past few days.

What Did Abhijeet Dipke’s Father Say?

Angry over the news of his son’s detention, Dipke’s father said that detaining someone who raises his voice for the nation’s interest is against democracy.

He asked the authorities under which law his son was detained at Delhi airport even before the protest, claiming that it was the first time in Indian history that a student had been detained like this.

Also Read: CJP Delhi Protest: 2 policemen injured as stone pelting reported near Jantar Mantar, security personnel detain 50 protesters

Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Detained From Airport

The Delhi Police has detained CPJ founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from flight as soon as it landed at the Delhi airport.

“Three leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained from flight and all will be kept separately. Meanwhile, the number of protestors is small, around 300-500 are coming and leaving the protest site”, New18 quoted a police official as saying.

Abhijeet Dipke’s Pre-Recorded Video Surfaced Hours After Detention

Abhijeet Dipke’s pre-recorded video was shared on X hours after he was detained by the police at the airport.

In the video message, Abhijeet Dipke said: “If you’re watching this video, Saurav, Ashu and I have been arrested. After us, Ajinka will lead this protest”.

“So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane… This is the fear of Narendra Modi… Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals,” Dipke said in the video.

Delhi Police Deny Permission For Protest At Jantar Mantar

On Friday, the Delhi Police dismissed CJP’s application requesting permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. Police rejected the application, citing the short notice, past rule violations and law and order concerns.

The CJP’s proposed protest and march come amid heavy security arrangements in Delhi. As many as 30,000 security personnel have been deployed to manage law and order across the capital city.